John Lynch reveals what 49ers scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State

The 49ers are now on their third-string quarterback as the team turns to Brock Purdy to lead San Francisco against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Despite Purdy being called "Mr. Irrelevant" after the 49ers selected the 22-year-old with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, general manager John Lynch says the franchise has confidence in the rookie quarterback.

Lynch appeared Friday on KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac," where he spotlighted Purdy's qualities that they saw in college football that he could translate to the NFL ahead of his first career start.

"Steve Slowik, who now is a pro scout in-house for us, was the area scout at Iowa State and just talked about how, along with Brian Griese, our quarterback coach, who had put a lot of work, how Brock had really been a part of a culture change at Iowa State," Lynch said.

"When they needed three points on a two-minute drive, he'd get the three points. When they needed the touchdown, he'd get the touchdown ... We had high grades his last year, maybe our grades were a little bit more over the place, but we had some people in the building very convicted on him."

The former Iowa State product flashed some of these qualities after coming in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo -- who suffered a broken foot -- and led the 49ers to a 33-17 win over the Dolphins.

During his time under center last week, Purdy completed 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

Purdy's first NFL start, one he is excited about, will be against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.



It's not often a rookie can say they faced one of the best signal-callers to have ever played the game and Purdy can do so after his first start.

