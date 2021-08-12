John Lynch receives his gold jacket at 2021 HOF enshrinement
Pro Football Hall of Fame safety John Lynch receives his gold jacket as a part of the Class of 2021.
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been gone from the Dolphins for seven months, but he still apparently can’t get over the Dolphins replacing him with Tua Tagovailoa last season.
Mac Jones has a HUGE day ahead of him.
Adams' current contract has a base salary of $9.86 million for the 2021 season.
Add the Jaguars to the list of teams who have issued their officially unofficial depth chart. Via Cole Pepper of News4Jax.com, tight end Tim Tebow is currently buried on the depth chart. The unofficial depth chart lists Chris Manhertz as the starter, following by James O'Shaughnessy at No. 2 and Luke Farrell as the third-string [more]
The two soccer players faced off against one another for the bronze medal.
Dodgers infielder Trea Turner had a slide into home that was so smooth it looked more ballet than baseball. Fans couldn't stop watching the replay.
Track star Cameron Burrell died Monday at the age of 26. The former sprinter from the University of Houston was […] The post US track star Cameron Burrell is dead at 26, Olympian father confirms appeared first on TheGrio.
The 2015 Cy Young Award winner and 2016 World Series champion was released by the Cubs on Thursday morning.
First-round bust Dwayne Haskins, with a fresh start on Steelers, discusses being cut from Washington. He must prove he’s learned from “wake-up call."
Justin Fields had the two best throws of the day at the Bears' joint training camp practice against the Dolphins.
The Eagles could give their starters an extended look in their preseason debut, while the Steelers will sit starting QB Ben Roethlisberger.
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit's youngest son, Chase, is enrolled at Cincinnati's St. Xavier High School.
Heading into the Bears' first preseason game, here's a look at one player who's on the roster bubble at each position.
#Bills release first unofficial depth chart: 12 takeaways:
The Cubs released struggling starting pitcher Jake Arrieta, ending his second stint with the team.
Everything you need to know about how to watch Major League Baseball's 'Field of Dreams' game in Dyersville, Iowa, near the site of the beloved movie.
Aaron Boone, Aaron Judge, and Chad Green share their excitement for the Field of Dreams game on Thursday night.
CHICAGO — Nearly six months after the Chicago Cubs signed right-hander Jake Arrieta, a pairing both sides envisioned as a fruitful reunion, he briefly paused while weighing a postgame question: Twenty starts into the season, do you have a sense of why it hasn’t clicked? “I’ve got nothing for you, man,” Arrieta said. “I’m doing the best I can, and that’s what I’ll continue to do.” With a quick ...
