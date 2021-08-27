John Lynch: It would be a really good thing for our team if Jalen Hurd can be out there

Wide receiver Jalen Hurd‘s career has not panned out as hoped since the 49ers drafted him in the third round of the 2019 draft, but the team isn’t giving up on him yet.

Hurd has not played in a regular season game due to injuries and knee tendonitis has kept him off the field this summer. He’s been able to practice recently, however, and is set to play in the preseason finale against the Raiders.

During an appearance on KNBR, 49ers General Manager John Lynch said the team remains high on Hurd’s potential.

“We’re excited about him. I mean, we’re holding on,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “He hasn’t played in the first couple of years, but for good reason. He’s had legitimate injuries. But he’s been out there. We’ve had two really hard practices. And he’s done a great job in them. And it would be a really good thing for our team if he could be out there. So we’re pulling for him, and he’s put in the work, and hopefully he’s there, because he makes us a better team, if he is.”

Lynch expects the 49ers to go with six receivers on their 53-man roster. Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Mohamed Sanu, Richie James, Trent Sherfield, Nsimba Webster, Jauan Jennings, and Travis Benjamin are also on the depth chart.

