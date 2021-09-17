John Lynch pours cold water on 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk controversy

49ers GM Lynch further explains Aiyuk's lack of Week 1 snaps originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Doghouse or no doghouse? That is the question surrounding wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's status after a surprising absence in the 49ers' win over the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

Aiyuk played just 26 total snaps, with zero targets from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The second-year wideout was expected by many to become San Francisco's number one receiver this season, only to put up a goose egg in the first game.

After the game, coach Kyle Shanahan further explained Aiyuk's absence, crediting the lack of targets and playtime to the receiver's late recovery from a hamstring injury, and the emergence of WR Trent Sherfield behind him.

With speculation quickly mounting regarding the possibility of Aiyuk being in Shanahan's dreaded doghouse, general manager John Lynch poured cold water on the conversation.

“He didn’t do anything wrong," Lynch told KNBR 680's "Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks Show". I think I'd go back to the wisdom of Aaron Rodgers, and just 'R.E.L.A.X.' I understand how people see him and see Trent Sherfield coming in here. We have big expectations for Brandon [Aiyuk] and we also understand that to get where we want to get we need Brandon to really assert himself.

"He’s got big-time talent and when you’ve been nicked up in training camp and all that it’s been hard to get in that groove. Meanwhile, Sherfield went out there and was very consistent throughout camp, so he’s earned opportunities."

The 49ers (still) have very high hopes for Aiyuk, whom they drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

According to Lynch, the plan is for Aiyuk to develop into a true number one receiver.

"The thing with Aiyuk is that we would love for him to develop into a true number one receiver, we think he has that in him," Lynch added. "To do that, he just needs to stay out there. He had a very good week of practice, we’re very encouraged by that. Brandon’s spirits are good, and we feel good over here. I know everyone’s wondering but I think that will play itself out just fine.”

If you're nervous about Brandon Aiyuk's future with the 49ers, take the advice of John Lynch and "R.E.L.A.X."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast