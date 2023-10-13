John Lynch on potential pursuit of Frank Clark: We like our group

The 49ers acquired edge rusher Randy Gregory in a trade with the Broncos last Friday, but it doesn't sound like they are planning to make another swap with the Broncos this Friday.

Word on Friday is that the Broncos plan to release edge rusher Frank Clark, but the possibility of a trade remains in place until he's officially off the roster. There were similar reports concerning Gregory before the 49ers swooped in to snag him and 49ers General Manager John Lynch said on KNBR Friday that the team is happy with what they already have on hand when asked if they might pursue Clark as well.

"You only have so many spots, and I think we’re pretty good," Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. "We like our group. Frank Clark has been a really good player, but that's all I'll say to that. We're happy with where our group's at."

Gregory did not play last week, but could be in the lineup against the Browns this weekend.