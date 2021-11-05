John Lynch on potential Odell Beckham bid: We’re always trying to make ourselves better

The Browns are waiving wide receiver Odell Beckham and there will be plenty of eyes on where he winds up continuing his playing career.

PFT has reported that the 49ers are one of the teams to watch as a potential landing spot. During a Friday appearance on KNBR, General Manager John Lynch was asked whether the team will pursue Beckham as a waiver claim or free agent.

Lynch neither said anything specific to Beckham nor made it sound like the 49ers are satisfied with the makeup of their wide receiver group.

“What I can assure you is we’re always trying to make ourselves better and if we have an opportunity to do so, we will. I’ll leave it at that for strategic reasons,” Lynch said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

The 49ers are currently 12th in the waiver order and any claim from them or another team will be processed on Monday. The Saints and Seahawks are also thought to be teams to watch in regard to bids for Beckham.

