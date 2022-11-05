John Lynch on possibly signing Odell Beckham Jr.: “We never say no”

As free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. looks for his next team, the 49ers aren’t closing the door on the possibility.

Recently, coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s “always been a fan” of Beckham, but Shanahan also said he’s happy with the receivers the team has. G.M. John Lynch has reiterated that message.

“Look, we never say no,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’re always looking to get better. And it’s a rarity when you have a player of that ilk and some other names out there that still might be available. And we always will look.”

The 49ers added running back Christian McCaffrey 15 days ago, and they have receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, along with tight end George Kittle.

Ultimately, it’s going to be Beckham’s call. He’ll want to have a chance to win, and to contribute. In San Francisco, it’s unclear how much he’d actually be involved.

Also, Beckham likely will be keeping an eye on the quality of the quarterbacks of the team he’s considering. And, well, do we really need to type it out?

