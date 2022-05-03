John Lynch optimistic, 'trying really hard' for Deebo Samuel resolution

Lynch optimistic, 'trying really hard' to find Deebo resolution originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have remained coy, yet confident that Deebo Samuel will be on the team for the upcoming 2022 season.

After the superstar wide receiver reportedly requested a trade out of San Francisco, plenty of speculation swirled regarding the exact reason for his rumored displeasure. 49ers general manager John Lynch is confident the team will eventually be able to get on the same page.

Lynch joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Monday and discussed where the team stands in talks with Samuel.

"We're trying really hard with Deebo to work through whatever the issues might be," Lynch said. "I always have really believed that there is a sacredness to those conversations and that they remain private, especially with things like this. I think it's in everyone's best interest we don't get into that. I don't think [the obstacles] are insurmountable. I think we can find a way to resolution, and we're hopeful for that because we know what he's been to this organization. Thirty-sixth pick in 2019, and he's been so good on and off the field. Obviously, a tremendous player... He makes us better. I think we make him better. And we're hopeful that we get everything right and that we're rolling forward."

Currently without a resolution and a new contract, can the 49ers expect to have Samuel on the field for the upcoming season?

"It's a yes for me, and that's our job," Lynch added. "He's too good of a player. We've got too good of a thing going, and we want to keep that going. That's where I'll leave that."

Samuel and the 49ers know a new extension has to get done, with the star receiver only making approximately $4 million this season. A.J. Brown signed a four-year, $100 million extension after being traded to the Eagles, $57 million of which is guaranteed. That gives both sides a baseline to come to an agreement.

The longer Samuel remains on the roster, the less likely a trade becomes. Lynch and Shanahan will do everything in their power to resolve any issues that are straining a relationship with one of their most important offensive players on the team, especially as they presumably turn the reigns over to Trey Lance.

