John Lynch OK that Packers rejected 49ers on Aaron Rodgers trade

Lynch OK Packers told 49ers 'no chance' on Rodgers trade

The 49ers turned over nearly every stone this offseason in searching for an upgrade at quarterback. After obsessing over future No. 3 pick Trey Lance's film for months, both general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan continued to pursue every upgrade possible before selecting the rookie on April 29.

Just 24 hours prior to the start of the draft, news broke that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reportedly wanted out of Green Bay, and the 49ers had made a call on him.

Lynch recently joined the Cris Collinsworth Podcast to discuss the 49ers' brief conversation with the Packers about a potential trade for the league MVP.

“We heard it like everyone else," Lynch told Collinsworth. "There had been a lot of murmurs for a long time, like, ‘Hey, Aaron’s not happy.' We’re human beings, we watch SportsCenter, we do those things. Something’s going on here."

After hearing the rumors like the rest of us, Lynch and Shanahan discussed their next step, and who they would reach out to within the Packers' organization.

"I have the same agent as Aaron, so finally I picked up the phone, and I was like, ‘Hey, Dave [Dunn], is there something …' [and he said] ‘Well, I don't know. You guys outta call them,’ " Lynch said. "I think this is very much a relationship business, and I know Brian Gutekunst [the Packers' GM]. I have a great deal of respect for him, but Kyle Shanahan knows [Packers coach] Matt LaFleur a whole lot better. They’ve coached together, they’ve known each other for a long time."

This interaction took place just one day before the 49ers were set to pick Lance. The 49ers were excited about the QB they were about to draft, but they also knew they needed to do their due diligence and pursue Rodgers.

"We were so convicted on Trey [Lance], but you have to pick up the phone and just see," Lynch said. "I said, ‘Hey Kyle, I think it’s better if you call Matt,’ and he did. It was a very quick conversation -- ‘No chance, Shanahan.’ Kyle said, ‘Don’t even waste your time calling [Gutekunst].

"I was kind of excited because we were so excited about Trey and had such good conviction, but I didn’t want to not make that call and be the moron that at least called. It was a very quick ‘no chance.’ ”

It's not often that the MVP of the league becomes available, and when he does, teams will come calling. The 49ers checked in and were quickly denied, like ripping off a BandAid.

In the meantime, Lynch and Shanahan turned their attention to molding the next face of their franchise.

