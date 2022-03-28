John Lynch offers Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa contract talk updates

Lynch offers updates on contract talks with Deebo, Bosa originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 49ers Faithful can rest easy after John Lynch put an end to Deebo Samuel trade rumors Monday.

The 49ers general manager spoke while at the NFL Annual Meetings and gave updates on contract talks regarding Samuel and Nick Bosa. Lynch vowed the two star players are not going anywhere.

“We’ve had good communication with Tory [Dandy] who represents Deebo and Bryan Ayrault who represents Nick,” Lynch said. “We have a plan for each of those guys. We will keep those discussions private but like I’ve long said, those guys are going to be a part of us for a long, long time.

"They’re fantastic players. They are very much at the core of who we are and they are fabulous players, fabulous people and a big part of who we are.”

Samuel is set to enter the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, earning $3.9 million in base salary. The All-Pro wide receiver has developed into a key contributor on the 49ers' offense and has earned a big pay raise.

Tyreek Hill recently became the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver when he signed a record four-year contract worth $120 million with the Miami Dolphins. Samuel could be set to earn something in the same neighborhood.

Lynch did not appear concerned about how Samuel’s pay could impact the 49ers' salary cap. In actuality, new deals with both star players could affect the team’s status in a positive manner.

“It could bring the cap down,” Lynch said. “There’s a number of different directions we could go there, but we’re excited about the opportunity to have those guys with us for a long time.”

As a first-round pick, Bosa has a fifth-year option on his contract worth nearly $18 million which would all be a cap hit for 2022. With a long-term extension, the team could manipulate the edge rusher’s salary to impact future years more than 2022.

Regardless of how the 49ers rework Bosa and Samuel's contracts, the general manager stayed consistent pledging that both would be wearing red and gold for the foreseeable future.

Could the 49ers make the contract math work even if quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster in 2022?

"Anything is possible," Lynch said.

