During his Tuesday press conference, General Manager John Lynch seemed optimistic that the 49ers would soon come to an agreement with receiver Deebo Samuel on an extension.

But there’s another looming contract situation — that of edge rusher Nick Bosa.

The 2019 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year is entering the penultimate season of his rookie deal. Bosa is eligible for a new contract now. But it doesn’t sound like he’s going to get one until 2023.

“If you look at our history, our cadence, most of our years are done with one year left on the contract,” Lynch said on Tuesday, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Nick’s got two years left. So that doesn’t make it impossible, but it makes it more likely that it’s something that will be addressed next year. No absolutes, never say never.

“But here’s what I do know: As long as we’re here, Nick Bosa’s going to be a part of the Niners and he’s going to get paid handsomely to do so. So, his time’s coming. And when it does, he’ll get what he deserves because, man, what a special player.”

Bosa recorded 9.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 25 QB hits as a rookie in 2019 but missed nearly all of his second season with a torn ACL.

He was back to being one of the league’s best edge rushers last season, recording 15.5 sacks, a league-leading 21 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits, and four forced fumbles. He also had 4.0 sacks, a pair of tackles for loss, and a forced fumble in San Francisco’s three postseason games.

John Lynch: Nick Bosa’s time for a contract extension is coming originally appeared on Pro Football Talk