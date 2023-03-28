John Lynch on Nick Bosa extension: I like our track record of getting them done

The 49ers have gotten a lot of long-term deals done with key members of the team in recent years and defensive end Nick Bosa is next up on the list of players looking for new contracts.

Bosa is set to make just under $17.9 million in the final year of his rookie contract in 2023 and the team has made an extension part of their offseason to-do list. Nothing has come together at this point, but General Manager John Lynch pointed to the team’s recent history as reason to think that talks with Bosa will eventually result in an agreement.

“He’s a really good player who’s going to get everything that he’s earned and deserves, and I do like our track record of getting them done,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “They don’t come as quick as you’d like sometimes. And this one, I don’t know where that would be. I don’t think that has to be the case, but we’ll see where it goes. And just excited about Nick being part of us for a long time.”

There’s a lot of time before the start of the season for talks to pick up and there’s no sign of upset on Bosa’s side about the pace of negotiations toward a deal, so there would seem to be little reason for concern about where things stand at this point in the calendar.

