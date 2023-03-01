Right tackle Mike McGlinchey has spent his entire five-year career with the 49ers, but it doesn’t sound like the team is making plans on a sixth year together.

McGlinchey is set to become a free agent in a couple of weeks and General Manager John Lynch said at the Scouting Combine this week that it would be a “tough deal for us” to pay top rates for both McGlinchey and left tackle Trent Williams.

“Could he miss his market? Sure,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Then would we be interested? Of course we would. But I don’t see that happening. I see him being a coveted player.”

McGlinchey, who is No. 11 on our list of the top free agents, has started all 75 games he’s played since entering the NFL.

John Lynch on Mike McGlinchey: If he misses his market, we’d be interested but I don’t see that happening originally appeared on Pro Football Talk