John Lynch leaves door open for Richard Sherman's 49ers return

Lynch discusses possibility of Sherman returning to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With Jason Verrett out for the season with a torn ACL and Emmanuel Mosely battling a knee injury, Richard Sherman's name has been brought up a number of times early in the 49ers season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has said the 49ers remain in contact with the free agent corner. On Friday, general manager John Lynch told KNBR's "Murph and Mac" that he likes where the 49ers are at with their cornerbacks, but wouldn't close the door on a reunion with Sherman.

"It's one of those things where you monitor the situation," Lynch said. "Right now, we feel good about where we are at, but Sherm's added a lot to this place over the years. We'll forever be grateful for that, and who knows? We could need him down the road. So, those are kind of the conversations we've had."

In a recent interview with USA Today's Doug Farrar, Sherman, who was arrested and charged with five misdemeanors for an incident at his in-laws' house in July, said he has received help and believes he can help an NFL team.

“I’ve got a decade worth of résumé that should stand more firmly than a momentary lapse in judgment," Sherman said. "I’ve got a decade of character and tape to be judged off of. If you’re judging me off of a momentary lapse, I’m probably not the player for you either way."

On Friday, Lynch also used the phrase "momentary lapse" while discussing Sherman's July arrest.

Story continues

"I thought he handled himself incredibly well," Lynch said. "And it's a lot of the conversations that we had. He had a momentary lapse, and he has to be held accountable for that. He understands that. But he's also got a decade's worth of doing really good for people and inspiring a lot of people to kind of overcome challenges."

During Week 2, the 49ers started veteran Josh Norman and rookie Deommodore Lenoir on the outside. Lenior has played well during the first two weeks of the season and continues to look like a fifth-round draft steal.

The 49ers also signed veteran Dre Kirkpatrick to bolster their depth.

Whether or not Sherman returns to the Bay is up in the air. But what is clear is that Lynch, Shanahan and the 49ers are in his corner.

"Most of all, I'm pulling for him and his family. They're great people and have done so much good. And I think he's going to overcome this and go on to do great things."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast