John Lynch leaves door open for 49ers to add Odell Beckham Jr.

The 49ers have had previous interest in star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Could general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan take another swing at adding the talented but polarizing wide receiver after the Cleveland Browns released him Friday?

Well, it's not not an option.

"Well, what I can assure you is that we're always trying to make ourselves better and we feel like if we have an opportunity to do that, we will," Lynch told KNBR's "Murph and Mac" on Friday. "And so, I'll leave it at that, for strategic reasons and all those things, but we will always try to improve ourselves when we can and when it makes sense. And so, that's no different in this case, and on any player."

Beckham now will hit the waiver wire where the 49ers are No. 12. Does that mean Jimmy Garoppolo could be getting a new weapon soon?

"Next question," Lynch said laughing.

The Browns reportedly converted most of Beckham's base salary into a signing bonus in order to save money, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday. The move also makes it more likely that Beckham, who now will be owed a minimum base salary, gets claimed on the waiver wire.

The Detroit Lions will have the first opportunity to claim Beckham, and The MMQB's Albert Breer noted that Detroit was recently calling around about wide receivers.

And by the way, the Lions have first priority on waivers, were calling around on receivers last week, and could turn around and trade him next offseason if he played well for them. https://t.co/bmL4ra8rUq — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 5, 2021

Even if the Lions pass, the Miami Dolphins (No. 2), New York Jets (No. 5), Philadelphia Eagles (No. 8) and Seattle Seahawks (No. 9) all seem like possibly landing spots and sit ahead of the 49ers on the waiver order.

The 49ers were engaged in trade talks to acquire Beckham in 2019, but Lynch said the New York Giants wanted two first-round picks, including the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft. The 49ers were unwilling to part with that pick and eventually used it to select Nick Bosa, while the Giants traded Beckham to the Browns.

Beckham could give the 49ers another dynamic threat in the passing game, but adding the 29-year-old receiver doesn't come without its potential pitfalls.

