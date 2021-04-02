John Lynch lauds Jason Verrett’s work ethic in cornerback’s comeback

Jason Verrett has proved a dependable cornerback when he has been on the field, but staying on the field has been Verrett’s biggest challenge.

He has played only 39 of 112 possible games since the Chargers made him a first-round choice in 2014.

Verrett played only one game for the 49ers in 2019, but the team saw enough to want him back in 2020. He played 13 games, the second-most in his career, last season.

Verrett officially re-signed with the team Thursday, getting a one-year, $5.5 million deal with $4.5 million guaranteed.

“J.V. has a remarkable work ethic which allowed him to persevere over the past two years as he reestablished himself as a top-tier cornerback,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said in a statement. “His determination is extraordinary, and we appreciate how he leads by example in the way that he approaches the game. We’re ecstatic to reward him for all of his hard work and can’t wait to have him back in the red and gold.”

Verrett, 29, will start, likely opposite Emmanuel Moseley with Richard Sherman departing.

The one-time Pro Bowler has 140 tackles, seven interceptions and 26 pass breakups.

