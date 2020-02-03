John Lynch, Jed York thank 49ers after 2020 Super Bowl loss to Chiefs

John Lynch might not have agreed with Kyle Shanahan's failure to call a timeout towards the end of the first half Sunday in the 49ers' 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, but the general manager still is proud of his coach.

Lynch congratulated the Chiefs after the loss and praised Shanahan's leadership. He and CEO Jed York also thanked the 49ers players and The Faithful for a magical season.

Congratulations to the @Chiefs. I couldn't be more proud of our @49ers team. Our players make me so proud; they have heart, they compete and have special character. Kyle's leadership was as good as I've ever seen in my years in this league. We will be back! #Faithful - Thank you — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) February 3, 2020

Congrats to the @Chiefs It sucks for it to end like this but we will hold our heads high. Thank you to our players and coaches for a magical season. Thanks to the #Faithful for your unwavering support — Jed York (@JedYork) February 3, 2020

York hired Lynch as the 49ers' GM in late January 2017, one week before San Francisco officially named Shanahan as their next head coach. The duo won just 10 games in their first two seasons at the helm before going 13-3 this regular season, the franchise's highest win total since 2011.

The 49ers won the NFC West for the first time since 2012, and reached the Super Bowl for the first time since that same season.

Shanahan and Lynch are under contract for three more seasons, but reportedly could be in line for extensions as soon as September. York told Bay Area News Group last month he'd "be happy to" extend Shanahan and Lynch.

It didn't end how they hoped, but there's no doubt this was a 49ers season to remember for both Lynch and York alike.

