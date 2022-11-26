John Lynch grateful how Jimmy Garoppolo navigated trade rumors to starting QB

Lynch grateful how Jimmy G navigated trade rumors to starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Over the NFL offseason, it was a foregone conclusion that the 49ers would move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

However, Garoppolo had shoulder surgery in March, affecting his trade value and leading to the veteran signal-caller staying in the Bay Area, which wasn't part of the plan.

The 49ers eventually integrated him back into the team heading into the 2022 NFL season after not finding a trade partner, and now general manager John Lynch is thankful the team could not offload Garoppolo after Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

"In a week of Thanksgiving, I can't tell you how grateful I am for Jimmy, and that's not just because of the way he's playing; it's the way he's conducted himself the entire time he's been here," Lynch said told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of "49ers Game Plan."

After drafting Lance No. 3 overall at the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers were ready to hand the 22-year-old the starting quarterback job and listened to offers for Garoppolo.

Lynch praises Garoppolo for how he has handled the entire situation from when the team drafted Lance to when he became the backup after being the starter last season.

"I think the honesty with which we tried to take that on, I'm not giving ourselves credit," Lynch said. "The way he accepted that and then just good communication ... We had constant communication. I think [Garoppolo's agents] did their due diligence and had to kind of let everything play itself out to see that there wouldn't be just some opportunity Jimmy couldn't pass up.

"Ultimately, I think he liked being part of the Niners and had confidence in himself that, at some point, the opportunity would come that he could lead our team. And it came via Trey getting hurt. Like I said, thank God we have them. I mean, I really am grateful, and I'm more grateful for the way Jimmy's always acted and handled himself. And he's a big part of what we do here."

Garoppolo is coming off a performance against the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca where he threw for 228 yards with four touchdown passes and a passer rating of 131.9 as the offense was unleased in a 38-10 win over their NFC West rival.

The 49ers will attempt to extend their winning streak to four when they host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

