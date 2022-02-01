The 49ers’ season came to an end on Sunday and that means it is time to look ahead to the offseason.

For defensive end Nick Bosa and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, that view includes the possibility of contract extensions. Both players were drafted in 2019 and are eligible for extensions for the first time this year.

Both players shared thoughts on the topic on Monday. On Tuesday, it was General Manager John Lynch’s turn to weigh in and he said that he considers both players part of the foundation of the franchise.

“We fully understand they’re pillars of what we’re trying to do here. . . . We have really good lines of communications with their reps and will continue. [Deebo is an] excellent football player and we’ll find a way to get that done. It’s been budgeted for,” Lynch said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

Bosa was a first-round pick, so the 49ers can use their fifth-year option to keep him under contract through 2023 if nothing works out for a long-term deal. They’d also have a franchise tag at their disposal for Samuel that offseason, but Lynch’s answer indicates they’ll be trying to avoid those paths.

John Lynch: “Good lines” of communication with Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel on new deals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk