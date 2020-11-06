John Lynch gives differing injury updates on Richard Sherman, Dee Ford

49ers GM Lynch optimistic on Sherman's return, less so on Ford originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Among the 49ers' many current injuries are two of the team's highest-paid defensive players, defensive back Richard Sherman and defensive end Dee Ford. Both haven’t played for San Francisco since Week 1, as Sherman battles a calf injury and Ford deals with a back issue.49ers general manager John Lynch, in speaking with Greg Papa on NBC Sports Bay Area’s “49ers Game Plan,” provided differing updates on the two defenders, with much more optimism around Sherman getting back on the field for San Francisco.

“Hopeful, with Sherm we are. I’m keeping my fingers crossed because this has been a stubborn one,” Lynch told Papa on NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think [he] had a setback at some point. They did another procedure, some sort of an injection where they put some sort of fluid in there.

“Sherm, we’re feeling good. Dee, is still very much up in the air. When you’re dealing with your back and things, the center of your body, there’s a lot of things that are unpredictable and so, Dee is working hard and trying to find his way back. So whether that happens or not, hopeful, I don’t know, but we’re still leaving that door open.”

Ford has an out in his contract before next season, but it would leave the 49ers with $14.3 million in dead cap per Spotrac if they chose to cut him. He signed a five-year, $85.5 million contract with the 49ers prior to last season, but already has missed 12 games in two seasons due to injury.

Sherman had a strong 2019 season, but has been on injured reserve since Week 2 and hasn’t been given the designation to return to the practice field yet.

The 49ers’ defense has tried to pick up the pieces even as numerous starters remain out, and they’ll face a difficult test Thursday night with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers rolling into Levi’s Stadium. At 4-4, the 49ers desperately need a Week 9 victory in order to remain in the playoff hunt.

