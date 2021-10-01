49ers tight end George Kittle sat out of practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to a calf injury and the prospect of playing without him against the Seahawks is an unpleasant one for the team.

During an appearance on KNBR, 49ers General Manager John Lynch didn’t offer anything concrete about Kittle’s chances of playing this weekend. Lynch did say that Kittle is “a hard guy to keep off the field,” but that the team won’t put Kittle on the field if he’s “compromised” in any way.

“With George, you guys see it, I think we all see it; he pours so much into each and every play, and he plays a lot,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “I think the combination of that, at times, he sells out. He’s got a calf that’s a little tight, and he’s working through that. But George usually rings the bell and shows up, and you can’t take that for granted. We’re hopeful that we have him, and we certainly need him. He’s a tremendous player, as we saw the other night and have seen so many times.”

The 49ers practice again on Friday and plenty of people will be watching for a sign that Kittle will be good to go come Sunday.

John Lynch: George Kittle a hard guy to keep off the field originally appeared on Pro Football Talk