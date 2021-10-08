John Lynch finds Trey Lance silver lining in Jimmy Garoppolo injury

49ers GM Lynch finds Lance silver lining in Jimmy G injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

John Lynch clearly wants Jimmy Garoppolo to be healthy enough to play in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, but also recognizes the benefit of rookie Trey Lance getting first-team reps under center in his place.

"The great news is that Trey's gotten a lot of valuable reps [this week]," Lynch said Friday on KNBR (h/t 49ers Web Zone). "I think that's the tough thing in this league. You're trying to develop Trey, but starters typically get 95 percent of the reps, if not more, in the NFL, so it's hard to get a backup reps. So, if anything good of this has come, Trey's got a bunch of reps, and he's really responded in good fashion."

Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo wanted to give it a go at practice on Friday after missing the entire week leading up to it, but the veteran quarterback ended up not being able to take the field with his teammates. That opens the door for Lance to get his first career start Sunday against the undefeated Cardinals.

Lance took over for Garoppolo in the second half of the 49ers' Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Lance was 9-for-18 passing with 157 yards, and found Deebo Samuel for a pair of touchdown passes.

Now that he appears set to take over the starting job for this week, those first-team reps will be critical.

Arizona has forced the third-most turnovers in the NFL through four weeks, so Lance will need to be careful. Lynch sounded confident Friday morning that Lance could handle the assignment.

Get your popcorn ready for Sunday.

