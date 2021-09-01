John Lynch explains 49ers keeping Jalen Hurd amid uncertainty

Lynch explains what led to Hurd making 49ers' 53-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's looking like wide receiver Jalen Hurd will finally make his regular season debut with the 49ers.

Knock on wood.

After battling through two grueling injuries (back and ACL) each of the previous two seasons, the 49ers' third round pick in 2019 is healthy and ready to finally make an impact in coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Suiting up for San Francisco's third and final preseason game last Sunday, Hurd made it through training camp and the preseason without any setbacks. Not only that, but he was one of the six receivers to make the initial 53-man roster.

Having last played in Week 1 of the 2019 preseason, there isn't much film of Hurd at the professional level. The 49ers are going off their own evaluation, and are hoping to see the player they fell in love with in the draft.

General manager John Lynch spoke to local media Wednesday afternoon. He was asked what moved the needle more in terms of Hurd's addition to the roster: What they've seen from him recently, or what they still hope he can become?

“I think there's some level of projection," Lynch said. "I think a couple of situations, his probably being a little different than [S] Jaquiski Tartt because Tartt’s played for us before. Jalen has some special skills, some unique skills and has a variety of them.

"He's got a lot of versatility to his game. He knows it, we know it. You have to show that you can be dependable, that you can be out there."

The 49ers are gambling on Hurd. At one point it looked like the 25-year-old receiver might never play a down for the team, but his progress in training camp has been encouraging to say the least. Until proven otherwise, Hurd will continue to be a question mark.

"Do we feel 100-percent iron clad that he's proven that he's that in the short amount of time that he's been out there? No, but we feel like the talent that he brings," Lynch added. "And it's not just talent. He also brings a physicality and an attitude that he plays with that I believe is really contagious to our team.

"And so, again, you have backup plans for everything, but we want to enter this year with Jalen there and we'll see how that goes.”

