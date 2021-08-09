John Lynch had plenty of people to thank.

The former safety is in the ring of honor of the Buccaneers and the Broncos for his playing career. He’s the current General Manager of the 49ers. So, Lynch had an extensive list of people to recognize.

Lynch also had a point to make during his Sunday night enshrinement speech.

“The National Football League is the greatest metaphor for life that I’ve ever known,” Lynch said. “It challenges each and every one who plays this great game in every way possible. Everything about the game is hard and tests your will. It compels every man who puts on the uniform to not only do their best but to be their best. In football, we quickly discover we’re only as strong as our weakest link and if we’re to achieve the goals that we set for ourselves, we must all learn to play together and pull together. Each of us comes from a different walk of life, but when we huddle up, we huddle up as a team. It doesn’t matter where we come from or your background. All that matters is the fulfillment of one goal — victory. Tonight, I advocate that we take the lead of football and huddle up as a people, as a great nation. Let’s find a common ground for our shared values. Let’s celebrate and learn from our differences. If Derrick Brooks from Pensacola, Florida, Warren Sapp from Apopka, Florida, and John Lynch from Solana Beach, California, can, so, too, can all of you.

“As my journey illustrates, one person can make a difference. I encourage each and every one of you to be that person who provides someone else with the belief that they, too, can be great.”

John Lynch encourages the nation to “huddle up as a people” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk