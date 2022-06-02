John Lynch: Deebo Samuel will be a part of the 49ers this year

Though OTAs are underway and Deebo Samuel has stayed away from the voluntary sessions, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently reiterated his confidence that the team will be able to work things out with its key offensive weapon.

Now we can say the same about General Manager John Lynch.

Lynch was a part of a “state of the team” discussion with Matt Maiocco and Laura Britt of NBC Sports Bay Area at the Dwight Clark Legacy Series on Monday, and Maiocco asked if Samuel would remain a member of the 49ers in 2022.

“Well, we haven’t traded him. And I’ve used the word ‘fool’ — I’d be a fool to trade him — so no,” Lynch said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “And so, yes — he’ll be a part of the 49ers this year.”

Lynch’s line drew significant applause from the fans in attendance at the event.

Samuel is currently slated to make $3.986 million in base salary for the upcoming season, the last year of his rookie deal.

Samuel was a vital part of San Francisco’s offensive success last season, recording 1,770 yards from scrimmage — 1,405 receiving, 365 rushing — and 14 total touchdowns. With Trey Lance expected to become the 49ers starting QB, retaining Samuel could be a critical piece of Lance’s development.

