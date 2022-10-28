Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been out of practice this week with a hamstring injury, but General Manager John Lynch suggested that the team won’t be ruling him out for Sunday’s game when they hand in their final injury report of the week on Friday afternoon.

Lynch made an appearance on KNBR Friday morning and said that the team is willing to wait on making a decision as long as possible when it comes to Samuel’s availability against the Rams.

“Well, we haven’t had him the first two days, so that’s not great,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “But I can tell you that Deebo is working tirelessly. He doesn’t like missing games. He doesn’t want to miss this game. And as I’ve told you, with other top-line players, there’s certain guys where if they’re not practicing on Thursday, hey, they’re probably out. That’s not the case with Deebo. Deebo’s a guy you wait [for], and that’s what we’ll continue to do, to see that he can get healthy there before [the game]. But we’re not going to put Deebo in harm’s way, either. He’s got to make up some ground, and we’ll see where that ends up at the end of the week.”

Samuel has not missed a game yet this season. He has 32 catches and 387 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 24 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

John Lynch: Deebo Samuel’s a guy you wait for originally appeared on Pro Football Talk