John Lynch will consider Odell Beckham Jr., but likes 49ers' current roster

Lynch likes 49ers roster as is, 'will look' at OBJ signing

The end of the NFL trading window this season did not close the door entirely on the ability of the 49ers and others teams to add veteran talent.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, as he continues physical therapy with his hopes of signing with a contending team at some point in the second half of the season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has long been a public admirer of Beckham, who sustained a torn ACL in the Super Bowl while a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham is expected to sign with a contending team in the coming weeks.

Shortly after talking about the state of the team’s offense after the addition of running back Christian McCaffrey, 49ers general manager John Lynch was asked about the possibility of signing Beckham.

“How many footballs are we going to play with?” Lynch said, laughingly, in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m thinking of all the weapons we’ve already talked about.”

McCaffrey was a big-ticket addition to the 49ers as the NFL trade deadline approached as they dealt away four draft picks to acquire McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

Just prior to the trade deadline on Tuesday, the 49ers sent running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Lynch said the 49ers will continue to discuss available players and arrive at decisions whether to pursue such players as Beckham and others.

“Look, we never say no,” Lynch said. “We’re always looking to get better. And it’s a rarity when you have a player of that ilk and some other names out there that still might be available. And we always will look.”

The 49ers completed the regular-season sweep of the Rams in Week 8 and head into the second half of the season with a 4-4 record.

San Francisco is expecting the returns of several key members of the team, including Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell, Kyle Juszczyk, Arik Armstead, Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair.

“We like our team as it’s constructed right now,” Lynch said. “And we’re ready to enjoy our bye week, then come back full of energy and full of expectations that start with one game, and that’s the Chargers coming off the bye.

“We think we set that standard for who we can be and now it’s our job to go meet that standard each and every week.”

