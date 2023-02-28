John Lynch commends Brock Purdy's decision to delay UCL surgery
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch commends 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's decision to delay his UCL surgery.
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch commends 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's decision to delay his UCL surgery.
While the Texans slowed played their hand Tuesday, the Seahawks and Raiders crawled onto the periphery of the No. 1 pick sweepstakes.
After Kermit Davis' departure, all-time Mississippi high school leading scorer Josh Hubbard has received a release from his Ole Miss basketball NLI.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy‘s right elbow surgery was set to happen last week, but doctors opted to postpone the operation because Purdy still had too much swelling around the injury. A new date for the operation could come soon. 49ers General Manager John Lynch said at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday that Purdy will meet [more]
Sir Nick Faldo has ridiculed Sergio Garcia for claiming Rory McIlroy “lacked maturity” by labelling the Spaniard the “most immature player I’ve ever witnessed”.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL scouting combine.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his second mock draft of 2023, and he has the Chicago Bears trading down twice and still landing Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
High school cheerleader performs by herself at state competition just days after teammates quit squad
The Steelers benched quarterback Mitch Trubisky early in the 2022 season, but they aren’t planning for his departure from the organization. Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers as a free agent last year and then saw the team draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the draft. Pickett replaced Trubisky at halftime [more]
The Eagles have found their next defensive coordinator following Jonathan Gannon's post-Super Bowl departure. By Dave Zangaro
The Chiefs wide receiver made a pitch for his former teammate to join him in Kansas City.
Aaron Rodgers is out of the darkness, but he still hasn’t shed any light on his plans for the 2023 season. That was the message from Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst on Tuesday. Gutekunst said that he has not spoken to Rodgers at length since the end of Green Bay’s season and that the team [more]
16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico have been selected to host the 2026 World Cup.
The former Pro Bowler has a $55 million cap hit next season.
As Commanders owner Daniel Snyder considers selling the team, or not selling the team, tensions reportedly are on the rise between Snyder and other owners. The Washington Post, in an item that confirms multiple reports that Snyder is blocking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from bidding on the team, reports that Snyder has now demanded that [more]
The New York Rangers are acquiring winger Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
The Arizona Cardinals have a plan to help get Kyler Murray up to speed with the new offense, but it will leave him 'getting stressed out, mentally'.
By waiting until the start of the league year to cut Golladay, New York will save $6.7M against their salary cap.
A two-time Pro Bowl cornerback who went on to a pioneering broadcast career, the late Eagles star Irv Cross was diagnosed Tuesday with CTE. By Adam Hermann
The Patriots reportedly are considering adding Mac Jones' former college roommate, as they plan to host ex-Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden for a workout.