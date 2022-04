Yahoo Sports Videos

Thanks to Nikola Jokic seeing into the future, the Denver Nuggets staved off elimination by beating the Golden State Warriors in Game 4, 126-121. The Bucks beat up the Bulls: 119-95, the Heat scorched the Hawks: 110-86, and the Pelicans took advantage of the Devin Booker-less Suns: 118-103. PLUS: 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was caught on camera in the club, but despite a fan’s best attempt, it looks like he still wants out of San Francisco.