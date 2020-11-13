The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Tiger Woods is on the course in Round 2; can he catch the leaders?

How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

Josh Schrock
·3 min read

How Lynch, 49ers feel about 'elephant in the room' Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

John Lynch is well aware of the questions surrounding the future of the 49ers, starting with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

After Garoppolo led the 49ers to a 13-3 record and berth in Super Bowl LIV, Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan were hoping the quarterback would take a leap in 2020. Unfortunately, two separate high ankle sprains have hampered Garoppolo's 2020 campaign. When he was healthy, Garoppolo's play could be described as uneven at best.

As the 4-5 49ers start to turn their attention toward the future, Lynch knows there are several questions surrounding Garoppolo and whether or not he is the 49ers' answer at quarterback.

"The elephant in the room, everyone wants to know about Jimmy," the 49ers general manager told KNBR's "Murph and Mac Show." "Here's what I know about Jimmy Garoppolo; I think I've been consistent: We're a better football team when he's out there. I saw a record, we win a lot of football games when he's out there and we struggle without him.

"And so, people can try to pick his game apart -- and I do believe a lot of this year, Jimmy hasn't played up to his standard. I think a lot of that; he's been somewhat compromised with his health since he had that high ankle in the New York Jets game. Think about before the ankle injury in that game, I believe he was 12-of-14; he was our player in the game. We've got a lot of faith in Jimmy."

Lynch is doing a lot of work to carry Garoppolo's water here. Is the 49ers' record better when Garoppolo starts as opposed to Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard? Of course, Garoppolo is a far more talented player than two replacement-level quarterbacks. Did Garoppolo play well for a half against the Jets, who are the worst team in the NFL this season? Sure did. But he was awful in a Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and beating the Jets isn't exactly the goal the 49ers have in mind.

Garoppolo is an average NFL starting quarterback. He fits into a tier with Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield, Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford. He can get you to a Super Bowl. He has. But can he make the plays to outduel an elite starting quarterback on the other side? More often than not, the answer is no.

RELATED: Burning questions: Is 49ers' Super Bowl window closed?

The 49ers can move on from Garoppolo with little cap penalty after this season. In order to do, they need to be sure they can get a quarterback with a higher ceiling than Garoppolo who fits into Shanahan's system and can maximize the talent around him.

Lynch and the 49ers have a big offseason ahead of them. They have built a winning roster but must find the right quarterback to lead the team going forward. Is Garoppolo that guy? Until that question is answered, it will continue to be the "elephant in the room."

Latest Stories

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Frank Reich on Al-Quadin Muhammad ejection: We don’t condone that

    Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously. Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over. “I asked the official afterwards about the [more]

  • These Teams Are Reportedly on James Harden's Trade Wishlist

    Rumors are flying that James Harden is on the way out of Houston. The latest tip claims Harden has put together a list of teams he would like to play for.

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann

  • Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods’ second round at the Masters, shot by shot

    As he looks to defend his title at Augusta National, follow Tiger Woods' Friday round at the Masters shot by shot.

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Masters 2020, second round: live score and latest updates from Augusta

    Masters 2020 full leaderboard Betting on the Masters? Get the latest offers here DeChambeau discovers Augusta will humble the vainglorious Leader Casey proves the old guard can match big-hitting youth Woods serves up reminder of why you can never write him off

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Watch: What was Sean McVay’s reaction to DK Metcalf catching Budda Baker?

    Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The media got around to asking the coach what he thought about the incredible play a while back that saw the Seahawks' DK Metcalf run down the Arizona Cardinals' Budda ...

  • Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player describe teary, emotional Tiger Woods at Champions Dinner

    Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player said Tiger Woods displayed rare emotion on Tuesday at the Masters Champions Dinner.

  • Austin Rivers says he will decline player option with Houston, become free agent

    He is already on a minimum contract, what is there to lose?

  • Suspended NASCAR driver says he didn't intentionally draw a swastika on his toaster strudel

    Josh Reaume was suspended by NASCAR earlier in the week for an offensive social media post. We now know that post was a picture of his toaster strudel.

  • Isiah Thomas rehashes rivalry with Michael Jordan: ‘I was dominant over him’

    It looks like former NBA star Isiah Thomas wants it known that he was better on the court than Michael Jordan. The Detroit Pistons star is rehashing an old beef he had with the Chicago Bulls champion back in the early 1990s. Newsweek reported that on Tuesday, Thomas spoke with Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports about their bumpy history and who was the better player.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 10 expert cheat sheet

    Our five experts reveal which lineups they're going with in their Week 10 daily fantasy contests.

  • White Sox release statement after manager Tony La Russa was charged with DUI

    CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox released a statement Thursday regarding the legal proceedings involving new manager Tony La Russa, who was charged with driving under the influence after a February arrest in Arizona. "As Tony La Russa's attorney said in his statement, Tony deserves all the assumptions and protections granted to everyone in a court of law, especially while this is a pending ...

  • Fantasy Football Week 10: Players to start or sit

    Dalton Del Don delivers his fantasy football lineup advice for every Week 10 game on tap.

  • Utah vs. UCLA canceled; Pac-12 schedules UCLA to play Cal on Sunday

    With Cal's game vs. Arizona State also canceled, the Pac-12 said that Cal will play UCLA.

  • Frank Reich and his staff show their brilliance in Colts' huge win over Titans

    The Colts are 6-3, tied for first place and might have the NFL coach of the year, too.