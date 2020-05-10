John Lynch: 49ers up against the cap, not planning any big moves

The 49ers are set to go into the season with the roster they have.

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch said on the 49ers Insider podcast that while he wouldn’t rule out anything, he doesn’t think he has the cap space to pull off any big moves with the handful of good free agents still available.

“There’s always an opportunity to get better,” Lynch said. “We do like where our roster is at. We’re extremely happy with where it’s at. I don’t anticipate anything big coming — and we are kind of nudged up against the cap, as well. So there’s really not a lot of room to go do things like that. That’s for good reason. We have a lot of really good players and we’re extremely excited about that.”

The 49ers are the favorites to win the NFC and return to the Super Bowl, so Lynch appears to have a roster he can win with.

