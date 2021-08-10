John Lithgow Joins Martin Scorsese Apple Original Film ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

The two-time Oscar nominee and 2x Golden Globe winner will play Prosecutor Leaward in the Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro film Killers of the Flower Moon which Martin Scorsese is directing. This is the first time that John Lithgow has starred in a Scorsese movie.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, Killers of the Flower Moon based on the David Grann best-seller, depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Louis Cancelmi, William Belleu, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy and Scott Shepherd also star.

Scorsese also produces Killers of the Flower Moon for Apple Studios off a screenplay he co-penned with Eric Roth. Producing alongside Scorsese are Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas and Appian Way Productions.

Lithgow is currently nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the HBO series Perry Mason. He played Fox News Channel boss Roger Ailes in Lionsgate’s Bombshell and was nominated twice at the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor for Terms of Endearment and The World According to Garp. He won a Supporting Actor in a TV series Golden Globe in 2010 for Dexter and another in Best Actor Comedy Series for 3rd Rock From the Sun in 1997. His upcoming projects include his third book in the series of Dumpty books called Confederacy of Dumptys, the series The Old Man and the untitled Cabrini film.

