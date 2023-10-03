John Legend Is Blown Away by Lookalike Contestant on Latest Episode of ‘The Voice’

During the Blind Auditions segment on the latest episode of The Voice, judges John Legend and Reba McEntire (who just joined the show this season) turned their chairs around to listen to a contestant named Talakai perform Sam Smith’s song “Stay with Me.” That’s when the famous father of four was greeted with a big surprise.

Not only was the “Tonight” singer, 44, impressed with Talakai’s powerful singing ability but Legend was shocked by the uncanny resemblance between himself and the young artist. In a new clip shared from Monday’s episode, Legend tells the other judges, “Wait until you see his face.”

“Wooooah,” fellow judge Niall Horan says once he lays eyes on the singer. Legend chimes in and shares, “It’s like I’m looking at myself.”

Legend goes on to say how he receives photos from fans all the time on social media with people they believe could be his lookalike. “Most of the time I’m like, ‘Not really,’ and then I turn around, look at you. We have the same haircut,” Legend laughs. “He really legitimately looks like me.”

The “All of Me” singer goes on to ask Talakai if he gets compared to him a lot, to which the 34-year-old singer replies, “Every day at work, I get it. In school, they used to sing ‘Ordinary People’ down the hallway all the time.”

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Legend shares how much he wants Talakai to join “Team Legend” in the competition. Though Reba reveals she would also love to work with the talented artist after becoming a “huge fan,” the contestant eventually chooses to work with Legend.

Guess we’ll be seeing double all season long.

