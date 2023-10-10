John le Carré left behind short stories, son reveals as he suggests he may publish them

Simon Cornwell spent the past two years since his death looking through hours of footage of him for a documentary about his life and career - David Rose for the Telegraph

John le Carré’s sons have revealed the author left behind “some short stories” which may be published in the future.

Simon and Stephen Cornwell suggested a documentary film they produced about their father’s life and career, released last month, will not be the last the world hears from him. They said the renowned British novelist, whose real name was David Cornwell, had a lot of unpublished non-fiction pieces which could eventually see the light of day.

Speaking to the Radio Times, le Carré’s eldest son, Simon, 66, said: “There are no more novels. But, yes, there are some short stories.

“We read an extract from one at his memorial service. There are a lot of non-fiction pieces.

“We want to be very careful with our curation of it but, yes, there’s a lot of his writing out there that, in the fullness of time, might find its place.”

Le Carré’s eldest sons have spent the past two years since his death looking through hours of footage of him for a documentary about his life and career.

The Pigeon Tunnel premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on September 1, and the brothers described the process of making it as “terrifying” and “deeply emotional”.

They began making the documentary in le Carré’s final year, and Stephen, 63, told the Radio Times: “We didn’t set out to make a film about someone who had died; we treated it as a film about someone who was alive.”

Le Carré, largely considered one of the greatest novelists of the postwar era and best known for his espionage novels such as The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, died aged 89 in December 2020.

John le Carré, seen here with his wife Valerie, died aged 89 in 2020 - Popperfoto/John Stoddart

Some 11 months later his final spy novel, Silverview, which he wrote between 2013 and 2014 but chose not to publish, was released, giving his literary fans hope that more of his unseen writing could eventually be revealed.

A Private Spy, a collection of le Carré’s letters, also came out last year. The book was edited by another of his sons Timothy, who died on May 31 2022 aged 59, shortly after it was published.

It has previously been suggested by le Carré’s agent that there may be more posthumous writing to come from the author. Revealing that a book of his “amazing letters” was in the works in 2021, Jonny Geller, who was the author’s literary agent for the final decade and a half of his career, said he had been working on “other things” in the year before his death.

“He wrote amazing letters to everyone, so that will be a wonderful book, and there were things he was working on that I knew about in the last year, and we will see,” he said at the time.

Simon, who along with his stepbrother Nick and his brother Stephen are the literary executors for their father, previously told the Telegraph in an interview that le Carré had “begun to play with a Boris Johnson story” before his death, recalling that it was a “return to his Etonian roots”.