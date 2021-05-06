John Kuhn provides some clarity on Aaron Rodgers-Packers conflict

Former Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn provided some clarity on the current conflict between the organization and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I’ve talked with Aaron Rodgers,” Kuhn told CBS Sports Radio. “He’s conflicted because this man loves to play the game of football and this man loves to be a Green Bay Packer and this man truly sees careers, he’s watched friends leave…he’s watched all these things play out in front of his eyes. He’s seen some situations that weren’t finished the way they should have. He’s trying to take his own destiny into his own hands.”

Has Rodgers ruled out a return to Green Bay?

“Absolutely not,” Kuhn said. “I still believe there’s an opportunity at a resolution here. It’s going to take two men that are dug in right and trying to meet in the middle where they’re both happy.”

The other character in this drama is Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who traded up for Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft and has apparently balked at giving what Rodgers wants contractually.

“I truly believe Aaron wants to come back to Green Bay, but he doesn’t want to do it on a lame-duck contract…I think he wants more insurance that he’s going to be a long-term starting quarterback option for the Green Bay Packers, and that I believe is something that would intrigue him into making amends with the team and come back this season,” Kuhn told CBS Sports Radio.

Rodgers has three years left on his current contract, but the Packers have a clear exit on the deal after the 2021 season.

Kuhn believes Rodgers is using the leverage of his NFL MVP season in 2020 to get what he wants from the Packers.

“Right now is his best chance, at the age of 37, to try and ensure his career in Green Bay does get to 40,” Kuhn said.

Asked to give a percentage on the chances of Rodgers returning to the Packers in 2021, Kuhn said between 70-75 percent, but he also acknowledged the business side of the issue could eventually end with Rodgers being traded.

Kuhn said “drastic measures” may be required to get a resolution. He also doesn’t think Love will need to be traded and was hesitant to believe Gutekunst needs to be removed to make it work.

“I really don’t think it’s beyond repair,” Kuhn said.

This might be the most positive update on the situation so far, even if Kuhn is confirming the conflict and the obvious hurdles still in front of both parties.