John Konchar with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets
John Konchar (Memphis Grizzlies) with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets, 08/09/2021
Kaiser Gates (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 08/09/2021
Is there a chance Dennis Schrder rocks a Warriors uniform next season?
HoopsHype ranks the six players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Danilo Gallinari.
This looked like it hurt.
Summer's greatest basketball tradition has returned, this time bringing Sixers fans to a furious agreement. By Adam Hermann
While a deal for the Toronto Raptors star reportedly is unlikely, the Warriors are among the teams interested in making a deal for Pascal Siakam.
"It's going to take some time." Kyle Shanahan explained one issue plaguing #49ers rookie QB Trey Lance.
The Raptors have reportedly resisted trading or buying out Goran Dragic, whom they acquired in the (almost certainly still-on) Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade.
Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas proved he can still get buckets Sunday by going off for 81 points at Jamal Crawford's "The Crawsover" Pro-Am league in Seattle.
The NBA may have relegated Sam Hinkie to history, but his teardown "Process" has permeated the league as an accepted alternative to traditional remodeling.
Reaves was one of the best players to go undrafted this year.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans.
In 2000, the NBA voided Joe Smith's contract with the Timberwolves.
The Knicks have reportedly signed G Dwayne Bacon to a deal
Newly signed forward Trevor Ariza detailed what the Los Angeles Lakers need to do to win a championship this season.
Doncic earned First Team All-NBA honors for the second consecutive season in 2020-21, qualifying for a starting salary of 30% of the projected $115.7 million salary cap in the 2022-23 season.
Here's where Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker says he wants to improve next season.
Dwight Howard understands what he has to do to win games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Pelicans could use the shooting.