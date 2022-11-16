John Klingberg with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Associated Press

Timo Meier broke a tie on a power play with 2:47 remaining and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. In winning their third straight to close out a four-game road trip, the Sharks handed Vegas its second consecutive home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. It marked the fifth time in six meetings the road team won in what’s been an intense rivalry since Vegas entered the NHL in 2017.