Coach John Kavanagh sees hunger in Conor McGregor, excited for his ‘inevitable return’ to UFC
Coach John Kavanagh assures Conor McGregor is making a comeback to the UFC.
Coach John Kavanagh assures Conor McGregor is making a comeback to the UFC.
Conor McGregor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami earlier this year.
UFC's chief business officer Hunter Campbell called USADA's Wednesday statement a "complete misrepresentation of what had occurred over the last several months."
USADA CEO Travis Tygart announced Wednesday that Conor McGregor had reentered the drug testing pool, but said USADA's partnership with the UFC will end upon the conclusion of its current contract .
Chimaev can get the hype train rolling again with a win Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 294 over ex-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.
The Jaguars QB sustained a knee injury late in last week's game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Cavs learned a lot about themselves last season and are hoping that experience — and some key additions — will pay off in the playoffs.
The Liberty failed to make several key players available to reporters after their loss to the Aces in the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Head coach Sean McVay said the Rams will be out their top two running backs for the foreseeable future
Featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski said it's daring to be great which drives him to take the biggest fights available.
The Aces cruised with their core, and Hammon rarely went to the bench in games. But Game 4 necessitated it, and those players stepped up.
Play sheets for the Broncos and Cowboys were broadcast to everyone last week.
Kamaru Usman accepted the fight with Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight on 10 days' notice because he said he always stays in the gym and keeps trying to improve.
Baltimore's offense has been inconsistent as a whole up to this point, but having Lamar solves a ton of that. Plus, the Bills are uniquely equipped to handle the tough road ahead, and fortune favors this bold AFC squad.
The UFC lightweight champion freely admits that Alexander Volkanovski is the best fighter he’s faced in the UFC.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde take a look into this weekend’s most interesting game between Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Penn State before diving into a bevy of other college football news.
Michael Jordan's logo dunking on top of the Jazz's name turned out to be unpopular with fans.
May had a candid message for Fisher on his way out.
The Cowboys got the one long drive they needed to have Monday night.