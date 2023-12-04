John Johnson sends shot at Browns on Twitter after 36-19 win
John Johnson left the Rams in 2021 to sign with the Browns, inking a three-year deal in free agency that offseason. He only played two years in Cleveland, however, and returned to the Rams this year on a deal that paid him the veteran minimum.
He’s taken full advantage of his second chance with the Rams, taking over a starting role in the last few weeks. On Sunday, he played a big part in the team’s victory over the Browns, picking off Joe Flacco in the fourth quarter to set up Cooper Kupp’s touchdown for an eight-point lead.
After the win, Johnson sent a parting shot to his former team on Twitter, letting them know what they lost by cutting him this offseason.
That get-back a mf !!!!
— John Johnson III (@iamjohnthethird) December 4, 2023
The Browns may have the better record, but Johnson is 1-0 against them this season.