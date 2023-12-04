John Johnson sends shot at Browns on Twitter after 36-19 win

John Johnson left the Rams in 2021 to sign with the Browns, inking a three-year deal in free agency that offseason. He only played two years in Cleveland, however, and returned to the Rams this year on a deal that paid him the veteran minimum.

He’s taken full advantage of his second chance with the Rams, taking over a starting role in the last few weeks. On Sunday, he played a big part in the team’s victory over the Browns, picking off Joe Flacco in the fourth quarter to set up Cooper Kupp’s touchdown for an eight-point lead.

After the win, Johnson sent a parting shot to his former team on Twitter, letting them know what they lost by cutting him this offseason.

The Browns may have the better record, but Johnson is 1-0 against them this season.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire