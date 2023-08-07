John Johnson reunion with Rams? Safety still a fan favorite at training camp

Rams safety John Johnson runs on the field during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in January 2021. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

The Rams might look to the past as they build for the future.

Former Rams safety John Johnson, a free agent after his March release by the Cleveland Browns, attended practice Sunday at UC Irvine and chatted during the workout with general manager Les Snead and team vice president Tony Pastoors.

Johnson, 27, was a third-round draft pick by the Rams in 2017, and he played for the team through the 2020 season. In the 2018 playoffs, Johnson made one of the biggest plays in Rams history when he intercepted a Drew Brees pass in overtime of the NFC Championship game at New Orleans, setting up a game-winning field goal that sent the Rams to Super Bowl Llll.

Rams fans still love John Johnson pic.twitter.com/7NU4ArbiTc — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) August 7, 2023

After the 2020 season, the Browns gave Johnson a three-year contract that included $24 million in guarantees.

Johnson intercepted four passes in two seasons with the Browns.

If Johnson signs with the Rams, it will almost certainly be for the veteran minimum. The Rams, in financial pullback mode, uncharacteristically shied from signing big-name free agents and instead signed receivers Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

Johnson would add experience and depth to a safeties corps that includes Jordan Fuller, Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.