John Johnson, Leonard Floyd head toward free agency after Rams opt not to use tag

With the Rams choosing not to use their 2021 franchise tag, it appears safety John Johnson will become an unrestricted free agent next week. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Rams safety John Johnson and edge rusher Leonard Floyd seemingly are bound for free agency.

Floyd and Johnson were regarded as potential candidates for the franchise tag, but the deadline for NFL teams to exercise that option came and went Tuesday without the Rams making a move.

The salary cap for this coming season has not been set, but it will fall from $198 million to no lower than $180 million in 2021. One-year, franchise-tag salaries have not been determined, but last year it was $11.4 million for safeties, $15.8 million for linebackers and $17.8 million for defensive ends.

In four seasons with the Rams, Johnson, 25, ascended from 2017 third-round draft pick to signal caller for one of the NFL’s top defenses. Last season, he earned $2.1 million, according to overthecap.com.

Before last season, Floyd, 28, signed a one-year, $10-million contract with the Rams. The ninth pick in the 2016 draft then recorded a career-best 10½ sacks and, by reaching incentives, earned $13.25 million.

Johnson and Floyd are among 11 Rams players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents when the new league year begins March 17.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.