John Johnson III: Why I could be 'the glue' of Browns' secondary

Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III joins "NFL Total Access" for an interview. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • Bears, Ryan Pace aren't done in free agency, could add safety

    Ryan Pace said the Bears are still sorting through the free agent market when answering a question about the team's safeties.

  • Barty and Andreescu set up first career meeting in Miami final

    World number one Ash Barty and former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu completed contrasting semi-final victories in the Miami Open, setting up a mouth-watering first career meeting between the Grand Slam winners in Saturday's final. Australian Barty spent the last year at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Miami is her first tournament abroad since February 2020. Andreescu also returned to action after a 15-month injury layoff at the Australian Open in February, but after playing a follow-up event in Melbourne she had to withdraw from tournaments in Adelaide, Doha and Dubai with a leg issue.

  • The good news for the league’s worst teams

    HoopsHype breaks down the positive takeaways for the NBA's worst teams of the 2020-21 season.

  • Bears GM confirms what fans feared most: Andy Dalton is team's starting QB

    The Bears liked what they saw in Andy Dalton.

  • Canadiens look to complete sweep vs. Senators

    Without leading scorer Tyler Toffoli, who remains out with a lower-body injury, the Montreal Canadiens have had to rely even more heavily on the line of Tomas Tatar, Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher. Montreal's top trio combined for six points Thursday night as the Canadiens won 4-1 against the host Ottawa Senators. The teams are scheduled to complete their home-and-home series on Saturday night in Montreal.

  • Jon Jones expects ‘stubborn’ UFC, Dana White to meet demands, set up ‘scary’ Francis Ngannou fight

    "I've got nothing to lose being in the position that I'm in right now. I don't want to fight soon."

  • Who's the 'next Gonzaga?' There may never be another one

    Many other schools aspire to be the 'next Gonzaga,' but they usually don't grasp what it would take to mimic what the Zags have accomplished.

  • Lindor: Easy decision to sign $341M, 10-year deal with Mets

    Francisco Lindor was alone in a Washington, D.C., hotel room Wednesday night when he got the call from agent David Meter: the New York Mets had offered $341 million — $1 million more than Fernando Tatis Jr. got in February. “I wanted to yell," Lindor said Thursday. Lindor kept his cool — mostly — and told Meter to get it done.

  • Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: NHL adds to make this week

    We're heading into the stretch run of the NHL season. Here are our waiver wire pickups of the week.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Though Conor McGregor still needs to sign the deal, the third fight between the two is expected to take place in July.

  • Changed the Game: Marta walked the walk so women's soccer could run

    Marta is Brazil’s record scorer, male or female, with 109 international goals. She’s also the World Cup’s record scorer, male or female, with 17. Pelé himself dubbed her “Pelé in skirts.”

  • NCAA left Arizona out of women's Final Four hype video: 'Stuff like that shouldn't happen'

    This wasn't an April Fools' Day joke, and Arizona didn't take the snub well.

  • Bautista Agut ousts Medvedev to guarantee new ATP Masters champion

    Four of the top six on the men's tour have skipped Miami, and with the exit of the Russian top seed on Wednesday there are no players with a Masters 1000 title left in the draw. Medvedev, who replaced Rafa Nadal as No. 2 last month, went into the quarter-final with a 17-2 win-loss record for the season but had lost to the experienced Spaniard in their two previous career meetings.

  • Justin Rose interview: 'Golf's distance obsession will shorten careers'

    As that fabled 17-year-old amateur who finished fourth at The Open, it is fair to say that Justin Rose knows a bit about youth golf and turning prodigy into glory and that is why he is the perfect champion to headline the Telegraph Junior Golf Championship. It is also why the sport and its wannabes should listen when he warns about the current obsession with power. Rose goes into next week's Masters acutely aware that there is a burgeoning and bludgeoning revolution taking place as the young guns storm the elite. Bryson DeChambeau is at its vanguard and the reigning US Open will once again arrive in Georgia attempting to reduce Amen Corner to a few “Hail Marys!”. The bombs of DeChambeau and the likes of Matthew Wolff and Cameron Champ will no doubt explode into the headlines and catch the attention of juniors with their sights set on an eye-stretching future. But Rose would like to ask them a few questions. “Is it the short term or the long term that they are thinking of when it comes to their time as a professional?” he says. “Because with some of these swings nowadays, I’m not sure it can be both.” Those lucky ones who qualify for the finals of the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship at Walton Heath in October will get to meet the former world No 1 in person and benefit from his major-winning experience. “I will certainly advise caution if they are dead set on emulating what they see on TV, with these 200mph ball speeds and 400-yard drives” he says. “Because we are dealing with a lot of unknowns and we don’t know yet the toll this will take on the body. The more force we generate, the more force the body has to absorb. The torque is incredible. “If you look at my generation — say me, Adam Scott and Sergio [Garcia] — we are probably the first wave that’s grown up with the fitness and physio side and I kind of feel we're in the sweet spot, the way we approached the game in the last 20 years, focusing on our mobility and flexibility and looking at the big picture. And I think our best golf could well be in front of us, as weird as that is to say with us all in our 40s. “Whereas I feel like that the generation coming up behind us is pushing the limit much harder than than we did from a physical point of view and even though science is improving and we are understanding more and more about the body, eventually those aggressive motions have to take their impact. "If it carries on like this and if everyone coming out here is looking for the power game, then maybe careers will get shorter and there won’t be players in their 40s still able to compete at the top of the sport. “Apart from the physical issues that might be suffered, I think that would be a huge shame. Watching Westy [Lee Westwood] and Bryson going at it at Bay Hill [last month] was great because you had a 48-year-old taking on a 27-year-old. That sort of battle between the generations is unique to golf. “Westy and what he has done in the last year and a half is a huge inspiration. It’s a great part of what I love about golf. Lee is playing with wisdom and experience and gratitude. They are powerful words, but there is something so noble about it. That longevity and endless hunger should be celebrated and it is. That is my concern with this drive for length — the professional male game could lose all that.”

  • UFC champion Francis Ngannou eyes Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury

    Newly-crowned UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou can see himself crossing over into boxing and taking on heavyweights like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

  • Colby Covington preparing as if he’s the backup for Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

    Colby Covington is ready to step in if anything happens in the UFC 261 welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

  • NBA MVP watch: As Damian Lillard rises, LeBron James and Joel Embiid in danger of falling out

    Damian Lillard's durability, clutch prowess and leadership have kept the Trail Blazers in playoff contention.

  • Kansas, Bill Self agree to lifetime contract amid lengthy NCAA investigation

    Bill Self has been at Kansas since 2003, and won 14 straight Big 12 titles and a national title in 2008.

  • Report: Isaiah Thomas signing 10-day deal with New Orleans Pelicans

    Isaiah Thomas was waived last season after the Wizards traded him, and hasn't played since.

  • Dustin Poirier signs contract for UFC 264 trilogy fight vs. Conor McGregor

    The expected trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor appears to be at least halfway home.