John Johnson III questions fit with Rams for OBJ

While the Cleveland Browns no longer have Odell Beckham Jr. on their roster, his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Rams connected to some of his former teammates. The news of his signing started to leak out as current Browns players were being interviewed by media in advance of their Week 10 game.

Of note, Browns safety John Johnson III was asked about Beckham’s fit with the Rams. Johnson has a unique perspective after starting his career with the Rams and spending the early part of this year with Beckham in Cleveland.

Johnson’s initial reaction questioned the fit with Los Angeles, noting that everything runs through another wide receiver:

#Browns John Johnson III wonders how Odell Beckham Jr. will work with his supposed new team, the #Rams, who’s offense runs through Cooper Kupp pic.twitter.com/nqTUkVO751 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 11, 2021

Cooper Kupp has already caught 74 passes for over 1,000 yards through nine games this season. The Rams also have Robert Woods, 45 receptions for 556 yards, and Van Jefferson, 27 catches for 433 yards, in their receiver room.

A place for Beckham opened up in Los Angeles when DeSean Jackson asked for and was granted his release. Jackson only had eight receptions but a whopping 27.6 yards per reception average.

While Sean McVay likes to throw the ball a lot, it will be interesting if Beckham is able to steal targets from Kupp, Woods and Jefferson enough to feel used well in LA. Beckham is familiar with the area, living and training there in the offseason, so he should find some comfort.

Beckham found a new home where Johnson recently left to find a new home in Cleveland. For now, Johnson is unsure how that new partnership with the Rams will work out. The Browns (and their fans) are happy to not have to worry about it for themselves.