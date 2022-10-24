John Johnson III and 4 others who could be dealt before the trade deadline

After a loss to the Baltimore Ravens yesterday, the Cleveland Browns have dropped to 2-5 on the season. With backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett under center for four more games as well, there is no telling just how many wins they can stack up over the next month.

This is why the Browns have to consider recouping some of the draft picks they packaged away this summer when they mortgaged their future on a franchise quarterback. From underachievers who have packed it in, to expiring contracts, some players could be traded by the Browns before the trade deadline at 4 PM EST on November 1.

RB Kareem Hunt

This is the obvious one.

After demanding a trade this summer, it has been clear that running back Kareem Hunt has been unsatisfied with his touches during his stint in Cleveland. Nobody can blame someone who plays the position with the shortest shelf life for wanting to maximize their body in a contract year.

However, through the first five games, the Browns did a good job of getting the football into Hunt’s hands about 15 times per game. However, over the past two weeks, Hunt has only touched the ball four and six times respectively.

This is a role that D’Ernest Johnson or rookie Jerome Ford (once he returns from Injured Reserve) can fill. The Los Angeles Rams missed out on Christian McCaffrey, the Buffalo Bills are among the bottom of the league in terms of running the football. There are competitive teams who could use a top-shelf running back like Hunt. Even if he is on an expiring contract.

OT Jack Conklin

The Browns’ offensive line is playing high-level football (except yesterday’s game against the Ravens), but they were playing high-level football before right tackle Jack Conklin returned from his injury as well.

Second-year tackle James Hudson started the first two games of the season and played valiantly for the Browns at that right tackle post. There is little doubt that he will start there after the 2022 season as the aging Conklin’s contract is set to expire.

On top of that, Conklin contemplated retirement before the season as well, as his injuries have mounted throughout his All-Pro career. Moving on from a player who will not be back after this season anyway and getting an asset for him is a no-brainer.

CB Greedy Williams

Greedy Williams is another player set to play out an expiring contract with little hope of receiving a new deal from the Browns. With the selection and playing time of rookie Martin Emerson, Williams’ snap count was at just 14 defensive snaps against the Ravens.

There has been little hope that Williams would fetch anything more than a day-three pick going back to the summer, and that value has dropped since then. Given the concussion of Denzel Ward that has sidelined him for two games and the injury history of Greg Newsome, the Browns may opt to keep their depth at the position for the remainder of 2022.

Besides, the Browns might get more value out of Williams if he helps them land a compensatory third rounder this summer rather than a late day-three pick today.

RB D'Ernest Johnson

Currently only being utilized as a special teamer, the Browns could also look to move running back D’Ernest Johnson. He has been inactive this season and has only seen carries in garbage time, leaving his legs fresh for a potential contender to add.

The only caveat to this would be if the Browns trade Hunt instead. If Hunt is dealt, then the Browns likely ride out Johnson and let him contribute to the compensatory pick formula given the small asset they would probably get back in return.

Whether it was this summer or at the deadline, the Browns were never getting more than a late day-three pick for Johnson. So allowing for his next deal to contribute as a smaller piece of a more giant puzzle that could land them a third rounder has always been the better move, as with Williams as well.

S John Johnson III

Johnson III is the only player on this list that has remaining years left on his contract beyond 2022. While Johnson III has one year left on his contract with the Browns after signing a big contract during free agency two summers ago, the train is too far off the tracks.

He appears checked out, unwilling to initiate contact and fill gaps, and has been worthy of the criticism he is hearing (and responding to) from the fanbase on social media.

Just soaking up some film tonight. Fun stuff. pic.twitter.com/V24QWiCkui — Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) October 24, 2022

The Browns would only eat $3.75 million in dead cap space to trade Johnson now, which is the same that they would eat if they released him with a post-June 1 designation this upcoming offseason. If they want him out of the locker room now, a deal could be made rather than waiting to release him in the offseason.

Getting another team to bite, however, might be the more difficult task.

