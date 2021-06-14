John Johnson easily cracks the rankings of the top NFL safeties

The Cleveland Browns spared no expense in targeting Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson in free agency this offseason. It appears money well spent before Johnson even takes the field in Cleveland, based on how much respect he’s shown and the potential he has to help fix the middle of the field defense for the Browns.

Touchdown Wire ranked the top 11 safeties in the NFL entering the 2021 season, and it was no surprise to see Johnson planted squarely in the middle of the list. The new Browns standout checks in on the list at No. 6.

It’s a massive upgrade for the Browns secondary, which struggled at safety in 2020 with injuries and depth issues. Johnson’s performance with the Rams earned him the lofty ranking and the lucrative contract from Cleveland.

Among the reasons for Johnson’s ranking are two fantastic plays in pass defense from last year, with Johnson lighting up D.K. Metcalf and breaking up a Tom Brady throw to Rob Gronkowski.