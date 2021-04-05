John Johnson on Cleveland fans: ‘The city is unbelievable’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New Browns safety John Johnson was the team’s prized free agent signing this offseason. Johnson is already feeling happy and at home in Cleveland. He’s having an unbelievable experience in “Believeland”.

In an appearance on the NFL Network, Johnson was asked about what attracted him the most to sign with the Browns.

“They’ve got a lot of pieces to win,” Johnson said. “They won last year. Went to the wild-card game and won against the Steelers, went to the second round and lost against the Chiefs and they ended up going to the Super Bowl.”

He then worked into his first experiences in being in Cleveland.

“The city is unbelievable,” Johnson enthused. “I got stopped twice when I went to sign my deal. It’s just an amazing opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it.”

The full excerpt is worth watching to get a feel for the kind of energy Johnson brings to the Browns.

Recommended Stories

  • Browns hold steady in top 10 in latest USA TODAY NFL power poll

    Nate Davis of USA TODAY tried to sort out the balance in his latest NFL power poll, updated after the first couple of weeks of free agency. The Cleveland Browns held steady at No. 7 overall, where they were before adding safety John Johnson, cornerback Troy Hill, bringing back wideout Rashard Higgins. The prominent new defensive additions weren’t quite enough to nudge the Browns above the Ravens at No. 6

  • Mock draft watch: PFF builds the defensive front in latest 2-rounder

    Mock draft watch: PFF builds the Browns defensive front in its latest 2-rounder

  • Lions bump up in latest USA TODAY NFL power poll

    The Lions surged up past the Eagles

  • Meet the mystery man of the 2021 NFL Draft

    Peter King speaks with Ohio State coach Ryan Day about what makes Justin Fields so special and why the criticism around him is unfair.

  • NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL DAD ROCK Is What We Call a Weird Mix

    The very real Now That's What I Call Dad Rock album is not a late April Fool's Day prank, no matter how much its list of 59 songs might be. The post NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL DAD ROCK Is What We Call a Weird Mix appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Schumer Says Congress ‘Will Move Forward’ to Legalize Weed Even as Biden Is Hesitant

    "I am personally for legalization. And the bill that we'll be introducing is headed in that direction," he said in an interview with Politico

  • NFL Rumors: Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright has been talking to Cowboys

    K.J. Wright could be set to join another NFC team.

  • Ohtani homers, K's 7 | FastCast

    Shohei Ohtani belts a home run and fans seven, plus Akil Baddoo crushes a homer in his first big league at-bat on this edition of FastCast

  • Are the Lakers still the favorite out of the West?

    GameTIme discusses whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers are still the top team in the Western Conferece when healthy.

  • WATCH: Final walk-through of the old Boston Garden pre-demolition

    A look at the Celtics arena where so much history was made before it was torn down in 1998.

  • Scott Coker elaborates on Mike Goldberg’s Bellator departure: ‘It was a production decision’

    Bellator's Showtime era launched Friday without Mike Goldberg, who had been with the promotion since 2017.

  • Buffalo Bills earn ‘B’ grade for work in free agency

    Bleacher Report recently handed out grades for work done in free agency and Buffalo’s consensus mark was a B. By comparison, the Bills did just as well as the rest of the AFC East, according to B/R. Buffalo re-signed several pieces of their roster, including offensive tackle Daryl Williams and linebacker Matt Milano. The Bills made it to the AFC Championship Game a year ago, with such a young roster didn't need too much tinkering

  • Ryan Day defends Justin Fields amid 'reckless' work ethic questions by claiming opt-outs don't love football

    Justin Fields pushed the Big Ten to play football, then played through a rib injury in the College Football Playoff.

  • 'Blown away': Sony's massive 75-inch 4K TV is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon—save over $400

    Shoppers are saying it far surpasses competing models: 'No competition.'

  • Des Moines Mayor Cownie pursuing gun ban for City Hall

    Mayor Frank Cownie is pursuing new rules for City Hall as DSM transitions back to in-person meetings, including a weapons ban and installing metal detectors.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe effort is partly in response to escalating tensions between the public and city officials, he told Axios.Cownie may also ask the council to consider suspending or banning the most egregious decorum rule breakers from future meetings.Why it matters: The city wants to improve security and public dialogue without violating constitutional protections to free speech and gun rights. Go deeper (1 min. read)Between the lines: Guns must be allowed in city buildings unless armed security guards are present (they currently aren't) under an Iowa law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last year.Flashback: DSM council meetings became noticeably more contentious following the death of George Floyd last year in Minneapolis and calls for police reform reached our city.One council meeting lasted 14 hours because dozens of speakers used 30-minute periods for public discussion on dozens of agenda items."Troll control" rules were adopted in August, limiting public speakers to 85 seconds on most agenda items, which was partly in response to people who hacked into Zoom meetings and made racist remarks.An open public comment section of the meetings was limited to 30 minutes, sometimes leaving less than 60 seconds per speaker.Speakers who reach time limits are cut off mid-sentence, driving frustration among some who believe the rules are unfair and intended to silence those who wish to express differing views.A sign of contention: DSM resident Leah Plath began her comments at a public meeting two weeks ago with, "F*** you, Frank" after the mayor cut off earlier speakers for not being germane. (It’s at the 1:32:20 mark of this video). Of note: Plath didn’t return Jason’s calls but is signed up to speak again at tonight’s council meeting, which is expected to be particularly divisive. At least 45 people have requested to speak. Some will question why a Des Moines police sergeant with a history of excessive force is helping to lead the department's de-escalation training.What's next: Cownie is consulting with the city's legal team on the possible security measures, which ultimately need council approval. The council will discuss them in coming weeks.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Adia Barnes on profane post-game pep talk after beating UConn: 'I’m not apologizing for it'

    Adia Barnes led Arizona to a stunning upset over UConn on Friday.

  • The ultimate guide to cannabis legalization in New York: The key dates to know, and which stocks could benefit the most.

    New York's recreational cannabis industry has the potential to become a $7 billion market. Here's what investors and enthusiasts need to know.

  • This Little-Noticed Benefit Could Take a Big Bite Out of Student Debt

    Companies can make big payments toward employees' student debt under legislation passed in December. Time for them to start.

  • Tatum's 22, 3-pointers lift Celtics over Hornets, 116-86

    Jayson Tatum had 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Boston Celtics blew past the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 116-86 on Sunday. Evan Fournier had four 3-pointers and 17 points. Robert Williams finished with 16 points and eight rebounds to help Boston post its second straight victory.

  • When will Lakers be favored again? Not against Clippers, not for weeks

    The Lakers play the Clippers on Sunday as underdogs, which they've been in most games since injuries to their superstars. Here's how scouts rate them.