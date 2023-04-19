John Jancek details LSU’s new approach to special teams

Special teams was a major issue for LSU in 2022.

It led to a change, with Brian Polian shifting into an outside roll and John Jancek now overseeing the unit. At a press conference on Tuesday, Jancek offered some insight into how LSU is approaching special teams.

“I think we’ve made great strides. We’ve tweaked a few things, but not a lot. It’s not about what we did, but about we did it,” Jancek said, “That’s been our emphasis. I think the players have responded really well.”

Jancek isn’t the only one working with the unit. He has the help of several assistants and said every area of special teams has been divided up with their own coach responsible for it.

Jancek added that veteran assistant coach Frank Wilson is one of those guys helping.

Hearing Jancek, it doesn’t sound like fans should expect an overhaul of the unit, but just a renewed focus on the fundementals.

“You got to have guys out there that do the little things right.”

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire