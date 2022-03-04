John Hunter Nemechek wins pole for Las Vegas Truck Series race

John Hunter Nemechek won the pole for Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nemechek (178.583 mph) led a Kyle Busch Motorsports sweep of the top three positions in qualifying. His boss, NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Busch (178.000 mph), will start alongside him on the front row.

The third KBM driver, Chandler Smith (177.801 mph), landed on the inside of Row 2. He’ll share that row with reigning Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes (177.655 mph).

Row 3 features Ryan Preece (177.363 mph) and Zane Smith (176.985 mph). Preece enters his first of seven Truck races this season for David Gilliland Racing. Smith comes off a win in the Trucks’ season opener Feb. 18 at Daytona.

Other notables include three-time Truck champion Matt Crafton qualifying seventh (176.626 mph) for his 500th career Truck start; Ty Majeski qualifying 10th (176.367 mph) after turning the fastest lap in the preceding practice session; Hailie Deegan qualifying 20th (175.461); and two-time Truck champion Todd Bodine qualifying 23rd (174.848 mph) for his first Truck start since the 2013 season.

Green flag for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 flies shortly after 9 p.m. ET. Coverage is on FS1.

