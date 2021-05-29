John Hunter Nemechek wins Charlotte Truck race

Dustin Long
·2 min read
CONCORD, N.C. – John Hunter Nemechek scored his third Camping World Truck Series win of the season, taking the checkered flag Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Rookie Carson Hocevar finished second. He was followed by Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen and Todd Gilliland.

The race was slowed after vicious crash with about 20 laps left. Both Johnny Sauter and Trey Hutchens were uninjured.

Hutchens’ Truck had all but come to a stop off Turn 4 as the field came by under green. Drew Dollar was coming through with Sauter behind him. As Sauter pulled out, he slammed into the back of Hutchens’ Truck. The contact caused two of Sauter’s tires to come off his Truck.

Nemechek, running first, and Austin Hill, running second, each ran through debris. Hill went on to finish ninth. The roof of Nemechek’s truck was damaged.

“That wreck, it was nuts,” Nemechek said.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Sheldon Creed

STAGE 2 WINNER: Zane Smith

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: After winning the opening stage, Sheldon Creed got a poor restart late in the second stage and fell back. Todd Gilliland’s truck made contact with Creed’s truck, sending it down the track. Creed’s truck was hit, ending his night. Creed finished 35th in the 38-truck field.

NEXT: The series races June 12 at Texas Motor Speedway (1 p.m. ET on FS1)

Read more about NASCAR

Chase Elliott says new spotter has ‘fit in with our team’ Austin Dillon posts fastest lap in practice at Charlotte Charlotte Truck starting lineup: Todd Gilliland to start on pole

John Hunter Nemechek wins Charlotte Truck race originally appeared on NBCSports.com

