John Hunter Nemechek rallies to Truck Series win at Kansas; Hocevar, Crafton eliminated

John Hunter Nemechek rallied to victory in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, denying Carson Hocevar’s last-ditch bid with a last-lap pass as the playoff-eligible field was whittled from 10 drivers to eight.

Nemechek led 88 of the 134 laps in Friday’s Kansas Lottery 200, piloting the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota to his second win of the season. His first victory on the 1.5-mile Kansas City track was the 13th of his Camping World Truck Series career.

Hocevar finished as the hard-luck runner-up, 1.815 seconds behind at the checkered flag. His No. 42 Niece Motorsports team opted for an alternate fuel strategy, and he faded in conservation mode down the stretch before his truck sputtered dry in the closing laps.

Ryan Preece wound up third with Zane Smith fourth and Grant Enfinger fifth.

The race was the last of three races in the opening round of the Camping World Trucks Playoffs. Hocevar and former series champ Matt Crafton, the lowest two drivers in the postseason standings, were eliminated from championship contention.

Enfinger and Chandler Smith had already advanced thanks to their victories earlier in the round. Zane Smith, Nemechek and Ty Majeski clinched spots in the next round on the strength of their finishes at the stage breaks.

The Camping World Truck Series’ next race is the UNOH 200, scheduled Thursday (9 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN) at Bristol Motor Speedway. That event opens the three-race Round of 8, the next set of races in the postseason.

